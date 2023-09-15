WELCOME to this truly custom high quality constructed home in the prestigious neighborhood of Hyde Park, a luxurious gated 55+ community for active adults! New single story 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage w/ storm shelter boasts amazing custom details. Open concept living, dining, & kitchen features custom cabinets, designer lighting, a walk-in pantry, top-of-the-line appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Raised ceilings, fireplace with gas logs, and lots of windows can be found in the open concept living room. Quartz countertops, ample cabinets with pull-out storage, soft-close drawers, bar seating, 36" 5 burner gas cooktop, built-in 30" convection oven, microwave, and integrated two drawer dishwasher that is incredibly silent and blends in well with the kitchen cabinetry are all elements of the well-designed kitchen. Primary suite features includes a HUGE walk-in closet, double sinks, tiled zero entry shower, spa tub, transom windows, and plantation shutters. 2nd bedroom w/ walk-in closet, 3rd bdrm /office with safe room that also serves as a closet. Upgrades include remote-controlled blinds, plantation shutters, Phantom screened-in patio with a ceiling fan, 8 ft entry door, 2 car garage with an epoxy floor, tankless hot water heater, and access to a floored attic with spray foam insulation. You'll love living just steps away from all the amazing clubhouse activities. At the center of the community is the Hyde-Out clubhouse where residents gather for social activities or to stay in shape w/an exercise room, tennis court, pool, putting green, aerobics, dance studio and two indoor pickleball courts. Relax after a workout in the library, over a game at the billiards table, or with friends in the card room. HOA fees cover all lawn and garden maintenance and full access to the 2.5 million dollar clubhouse. Come make this gorgeous home yours today!