 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $550,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $550,000

Brookside Cottage on the outside, 21st Century on the inside. Totally remodeled 1.5 story. Open living-dining-kitchen, 3 private bedrooms, 3 luxe baths with marble. Gourmet kitchen with granite & upscale appliances. Second floor game room, large laundry, hardwoods, corner lot with gated side-entry 2-car garage. HVAC new 2019. Plantation shutters, privacy fenced, sprinkler, security system. Move-in ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News