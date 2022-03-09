 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $549,000

Quality home on almost an acre in Jenks w/pool. 5400+sf, 3 BR, mostly 1 level + huge gamerm up w/ full bath & wet bar. VIEWS for days over this gorgeous lot. Home is being sold mid-renovation. Finish what owner began & make it your own. New hot water, pool pump & wood floors. Paneled office w/built-ins. Large fireplace in den opens to kitchen & enclosed outdoor living/dining w/fireplace. Kitchenw/double ovens, 2 sinks, gas range, & ice maker. Full wet bar w/ dishwasher & beverage fridge. Don't miss it!

