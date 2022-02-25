3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $549,000

Finished and ready for move in! Single story ranch style floor plan on a 1.1 acre unplatted (no HOA) 137' wide by 350' deep lot! The photos just came in, you will love this popular open plan and spacious lot backing to trees and west facing for shaded evenings on the patio this Summer. Build a pool, build a shop, or just enjoy looking at the trees in your backyard. Highly sought after Berryhill school district, and only minutes, really, just Minutes drive to just about everywhere with a true country feel