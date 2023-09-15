Complete Brookside remodel. Fresh paint inside and out, with a very trendy yellow door. Gleaming wood floors, new windows, fixtures and kitchen appliances. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Master bedroom has large closet and separate bathroom. Central heat and air. Washer/Dryer hook ups inside. Home is located close to Gathering Place and Brookside restaurants & shopping. Sits on a great corner lot. Court house square footage does not include the den space of 476sqft. Owner/Agent