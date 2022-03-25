3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $535,000

Gorgeous gem in South Tulsa! Winbury Place is a gated 14-home neighborhood adjacent to the Shops of Seville; quick Turnpike access. Situated on a 0.38+/- acre double lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. Large driveway provides ample off-street parking. Climate controlled garage with shop. New back deck & fence; updated landscaping. Updated eat-in kitchen. Large study with gun safe & storm shelter. Two bedrooms with ensuite baths upstairs. Living/kitchen/back deck wired for sound. Jenks schools!