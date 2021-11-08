 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $529,000

Location, Location! 4.8 private acres with cross fenced pastures, pecan grove, and grape orchard in Jenks schools. Just minutes from Tulsa Hills! 3 bed 2.5 bath open concept main living perfect for updating, or ideal lot for a new dream home! 2nd canning kitchen in utility & 13 x 34 screened porch! 60 x 60 barn with adjoining tackroom. Pecans produce $4,000-$6,000/yr w/ potential for expansion. Floored attic over shop. Haybarn w/ parking for RV. Home sold in normal working order. Farm equipment included.

