3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $525,000

COMING SOON. Make life easy in this gorgeous, meticulously maintained home in gated 55+ resort community. This 3bd/4bath home has wide open halls, baths, bedrooms & living areas. The kitchen has high end appliances, wine fridge, & large pantry. Spacious screened in patio w/ wood siding & tongue and groove ceiling-accessible from the master & living room with views of landscaped backyard. Hyde Park has multimillion dollar clubhouse with tennis & pickle ball courts, gym, library, pool, & putting green.

