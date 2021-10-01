NEW PRICE! A spectacular representation of 1920's Architecture. A project of Adah M. Robinson, Built of old brick, having lovely arched doorways, loads of windows, hardwoods, Etc. It has 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car. Recently renovated kitchen. Master/Bth and second bath. New roof HVAC (Zone)!
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $510,000
