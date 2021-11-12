 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $500,000

Rare opportunity to live the urban life near downtown in the quiet comfort of this beautiful townhome. Centennial Park is practically your backyard. The best floorplan in the complex – level 1 living/dining/kitchen w/full bath & private patio. Level 2 primary en-suite w/balcony + 2 guest BRs, hall bath & balcony. New hickory hardwoods downstairs, interior paint. 2-car rear-entry garage w/storm shelter. Many upgrades listed in documents.

