3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $499,000

Walk into breathtaking 18ft ceilings, custom oak beams, and designer finishes! 3 bed 3 full bath with bonus loft over looking the living room and 2 car garage. Tons of natural light, refinished original hardwood floors, exposed brick, all new kitchen and tile, gourmet 6 burner gas range with convection oven, soaker tub, large walk in shower and all new windows! Conveniently nestled in the heart of Tulsa's historic Renaissance where you can enjoy restaurants, boutique shops, and quick highway access!