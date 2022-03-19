 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $495,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $495,000

Best new construction opportunity in midtown! Get Ruhl with this contemporary style & designer features! Solid hardwoods, quartz countertops, upgraded lights & tile selections, just the right touch of refreshing originality and modern twist of warmth that you've been missing! Don't miss this corner lot 3bed, 2bath, flex room, 2 car midtown luxury. Master suite is down, flex room with balcony up! Room for pool*

