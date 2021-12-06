3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $490,000

Deal Fell! Great opportunity to live in ideal midtown location. Good bones, Fantastic lot. Needs some improvements. Very nice detached 2-story apartment.
The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?
Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'
Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)
Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire
Said Todd Graham of Dan Lanning: “Dan was my right-hand man. He was as close of a confidant … I didn’t look at him as a GA. He’s one of the most gifted, talented, bright persons I’ve met."
Venables returning to the Sooners to make his mark as a first-time head coach, after making his mark at Clemson, is a story worth rooting for
“I knew his name was Drake,” Renee Stanley told The Oklahoman, “but I didn’t know he was a rapper, and I didn’t know how popular he was. But let me tell ya, everybody else around me let me know.”
Readers sound off some more over Sooners' next football coach, and the last one
Brent Venables was in Kansas on Tuesday ... or was he? Austin Stogner announces his transfer portal status and another recruit ditches the Sooners.
Readers have a lot to say about the OU football soap opera, so let's give them a forum
OU fans have a right to be sore at their former football coach, but they also must realize he's as ambitious and arrogant as the rest of his profession
Riley's decision to leave OU for USC shows SEC isn't for everybody. What Sooners' athletic director must do is convince replacement candidates it's for them.
Austin Stogner becomes the third Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal, joining Spencer Rattler and Jadon Haselwood.
Bob Stoops returns to offer balm for OU football fans: 'This is just a little bump in the road'
Guerin Emig: Since it's OK to cheer during coach searches, I'm pulling for Brent Venables to get Sooners' job
