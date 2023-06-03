Hyde Parks newest floor plan by award winning builder now Ready for Move In. House is staged to help you picture your furnishings here. Custom Wood Floors throughout. No Carpet. All quartz or granite counters. Custom raised ceilings with extensive trim work throughout. 8" entry door. All doors are wheelchair accessible. Roll in master shower. Built in 30" oven, microwave, 36" gas cooktoJ), dishwasher and refrigerator all included. Tankless water heater, foam insulation. Conveniently located near the multi million dollar facility that includes indoor pickle ball courts, commercial kitchen and dining for all of your family or other events, gym, garneroom, library, conference room, tennis court, J)Utting green, pool, outdoor cooking area with Tulsa Hills Shopping Center adjacent to the neighborhood. Excellent spot for the 55+ active live style. Builder has other floor plans in the neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $489,000
