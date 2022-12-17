 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $489,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $489,000

Award Winning Hyde Park floor plan and builder. Estimated Completion March 2022. House is under construction so some of the finish selections can still be chosen. Third bedroom is usually used for a study but does have a closet. Hardwoods in entry, family room, kitchen, dining, and third bedroom, master bedroom. Granite throughout. Laundry room connects to master closet. All ceilings are a minimum of 9 ft.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert