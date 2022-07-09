 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $475,000

Charming single-story home at the end of a quiet dead-end street in the gated Villas of Tuscany. Well-appointment with high-end finishes; rich herringbone wood floors, plantation shutters, custom cabinetry, clay tile roof, professional landscaping, vaulted ceilings and hand-hewn beams. Split bedroom floor plan. Spacious primary suite with a beautiful en-suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Storm shelter and epoxy floors in the garage. Garage entry drop zone.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert