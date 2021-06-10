 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $470,000

Gated, private Brookside community. Large downstairs living area with natural light, vaulted ceiling, beams, fireplace. En suite master bedroom downstairs with see-thru fireplace to whirlpool tub. Large master bathroom and closet. Double vanities. Two bedrooms, one bathroom upstairs along with office, second living area, storage closet. New roof 2019, exterior paint & carpet. Huge utility area with dog bath, desk area. Back covered porch, corner lot with beautiful landscaping. View More

