Beautiful, unique craftsman w/ stunning grand entry, original decorative woodwork, and period fixtures throughout. Historic ceiling in Den & Formal Dining came from the old Halliburton-Abbott bldg. in downtown Tulsa, great deck on 2nd story! This home boasts a sunroom/office with half bath off of the kitchen. Blocks from Cherry street and Midland Valley Trail System/Gathering Place! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $469,900
- Updated
The driver who reportedly lost control of the vehicle that crashed into her, going about 90 mph on 21st Street just west of Memorial, is expected to be OK.
- Updated
Douglas Goodner, 48, of Skiatook and William McWhirt, 59, of Sand Springs were pronounced dead at the scene.
- Updated
"My first job was fast food. I worked at Burger King. I called myself the Burger Queen. I took a lot of pride in it. I wanted to be the fastest in the drive-thru. That is where I learned work ethic."
- Updated
The 30-acre location at the base of Turkey Mountain — which was first purchased in 1953 and last renovated in 1968 — now hosts amenities including nature trails, a covered outdoor basketball court, a zipline, and areas for disc golf and kayaking thanks to a $15 million fundraising effort.
- Updated
The bridge, which is more than 100 years old, has been determined to be structurally unsound.
- Updated
Two Tulsans came up with entirely different ideas — and different paths — for getting a local car tag into production.
- Updated
Softball crowd in OKC reminds us of our progress, how much we have missed live sports and each other
Burger King is trying to get a leg up in the chicken sandwich wars by taking a not-so-subtle dig at rival Chick-fil-A's fraught history with the LGBTQ+ community.
World's largest collector-car auction company to debut event in Tulsa this weekend with 600 vehicles
- Updated
Mecum Tulsa 2021 will feature a myriad of American muscle cars, classics, trucks, hot rods, customs and more at the River Spirit Expo.