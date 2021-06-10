 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $469,900

Beautiful, unique craftsman w/ stunning grand entry, original decorative woodwork, and period fixtures throughout. Historic ceiling in Den & Formal Dining came from the old Halliburton-Abbott bldg. in downtown Tulsa, great deck on 2nd story! This home boasts a sunroom/office with half bath off of the kitchen. Blocks from Cherry street and Midland Valley Trail System/Gathering Place! View More

