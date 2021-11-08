 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $469,004

Craftsman in Maple Ridge North. Open floor plan in Living with fireplace & dining. Enclosed front porch, Kitchen with granite, updated cabinets. Newer Windows, New Roof 2020. Master with Private bath and bonus room. Large second Master option with access to covered patio and lap pool. Quarter/bonus room with detached 2 car Garage. 1/2 bath in basement, New Exterior Paint.

