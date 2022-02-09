Gated Glenoak w/24 hour Armed Guards, Full Time On Site Manager, Designer Owned Home, Courtyard Entry, Separate Frml Dining, Lg Master Ste & Bth, Vaulted Great Rm, w/Skylight & FP & Office/Den Down, Island Ktchn w/Eating Space, Two BRs & Family/Game Rm Up, Charming Bricked Back Patio w/2 Ceiling Fans, Alarm calls Guard House, Lots of High Ceilings & Open Spaces, Rare 3 Car Grg, Located Near Cul de Sac w/Easy Walking Access to Pond w/Swan. Breakdown of Glenoak HOA in MLS Documents. Seller is active agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $465,000
