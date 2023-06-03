Brand new construction 2022. The luxurious wide open Farm House style with plenty of daylight coming in , immaculate condition, 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths, study/ flex space, total building 2326sf , 2 spacious car garage and open living space, more than $35K in upgrades ,some of the upgrades features : large covered back patio, mudroom, floor to ceiling stone fireplace , extended cabinets to the ceiling ,3cm thick leather texture granite on island, gas tankless water heater , coffered ceilings in master ,vaulted cathedral ceilings in main area, 1” x 3.25” grade 1 white oak hardwood floors throughout in every bedroom and closets ,ceramic tile in utility room and master closet ,66 " Commercial Frigidaire freezer/refrigerator, spray foam insulation on all walls , Crystal lighting Chandeliers in every room ,Bally window treatments shutters ,full programmable sprinkler system. Stone entry on main tower elevation ,post tension wired slab, gutters all over , 8 tight lines drainage from the roof to the sewer , spacious walk-in primary closet. Located at The Cottages /Addison Creek in Bixby. A Gated community. Pool, Clubhouse ,fitness center & recreational playgrounds and trails for kids, among other amenities.