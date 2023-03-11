Brand new construction 2022. The luxurious wide open Farm House style with plenty of daylight coming in ,1886 sf ,immaculate condition, 3 bedrooms/2 full baths, a secluded study/flex space, with a 440 sf 2-car garage and open living space. Some of the upgrades listed are : large covered back patio, mudroom, floor to ceiling stone fireplace , cabinets to the ceiling ,3cm thick leather texture granite on island, gas tankless water heater , coffered ceilings in master ,vaulted cathedral ceilings in main area, 1” x 3.25” grade 1 white oak hardwood floors throughout ,66 " Commercial Frigidaire freezer/refrigerator, spray foam insulation on all walls , Crystal lighting Chandeliers ,Bally window treatments Shutters ,full programmable sprinkler system. Stone entry on main tower elevation ,post tension wired slab, gutters all over ,8 tight lines drainage from the roof to the sewer , spacious walk-in primary closet. Located at The Cottages /Addison Creek in Bixby. A Gated community. Pool, Clubhouse ,fitness center & recreational playgrounds and trails for kids, among other amenities.