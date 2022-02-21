3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $449,000

Built in 1998, this home has a functional floor plan for today's living from the broad covered front porch to the attached rear entry two-car garage. Features: Granite & Stainless Steel in the kitchen, 2 separated first floor living areas plus a bonus room up c/b game room, office or workout room. Master down, two bedrooms up, 2.5 baths+ and Electric gate across drive. Easy access to Gathering Place, River Parks, downtown & airport.