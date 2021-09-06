 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $445,000

TERWILLEGER HEIGHTS! English Tudor cottage. Updates include: beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout, interior paint, new outdoor deck and outdoor stairs, new office suite (ground level) in garage. Property includes a large, fenced back yard. Spacious formals and three bedrooms (upstairs) with lots of light. Screened-in side porch with new stairs leading down to new deck in backyard. Short walk to Utica Square. Lots of potential in this Midtown cottage.

