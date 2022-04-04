 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $445,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $445,000

Classic Craftsman Bungalow with awesome front porch is blocks from Gathering Place, River Parks and Downtown. Main house is 3/2.5 and Carriage house is 1/1. which has been a Successful Air B&B generating $1800-$2k a month. or a great guest or in-law plan. Updated plumbing and elec, roof. Serene parklike backyard has a water fall, established Koi pond & Fruit trees. Home is ready for your preferred paint colors. All offers due by Sunday at 4pm -Subject to change.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

For decades, many in Tulsa’s Black community viewed the mansion as a reminder of what happened the year after it was “born” — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street. Now the script for the mansion’s story is being flipped because Felix Jones has a vision for what he wants the mansion to be.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert