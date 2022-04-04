Classic Craftsman Bungalow with awesome front porch is blocks from Gathering Place, River Parks and Downtown. Main house is 3/2.5 and Carriage house is 1/1. which has been a Successful Air B&B generating $1800-$2k a month. or a great guest or in-law plan. Updated plumbing and elec, roof. Serene parklike backyard has a water fall, established Koi pond & Fruit trees. Home is ready for your preferred paint colors. All offers due by Sunday at 4pm -Subject to change.
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“The banter between the officers outside of the presence of the suspect can be (perceived) as unprofessional and has been addressed with the officers," TPD said.
Sylvester Stallone is starring in the Paramount+ series. See photos of him at the Tulsa International Airport.
Jovantae Barnes is making an impact at running back, Daniel Parker describes his decision to move to OU from Missouri and Baker Mayfield is pumped for the Sooners' spring game.
Did you wake up to dirty rain marks on your car, too?
Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has more on when we will see rain
Oklahoma 20 was closed for nearly five hours while troopers worked the collision.
The governor nominated Dustin Hilliary, managing partner of Lawton's Hilliary Communications, on Friday to replace Tulsan Jay Helm, whose term expires next month.
Stallone, who is in Tulsa to film the TV series "Tulsa King," posted a short video to his Instagram account Thursday, to show off an iced doughnut imprinted with his portrait.
For decades, many in Tulsa’s Black community viewed the mansion as a reminder of what happened the year after it was “born” — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street. Now the script for the mansion’s story is being flipped because Felix Jones has a vision for what he wants the mansion to be.
As offensive coordatinor Jeff Lebby implements the latest evolution of the fast-moving offense he crafted at UCF and Ole Miss at Oklahoma this spring, the Sooners' corps of wide receivers is among the position groups adjusting to a new pace.
The Oilers would continue to play games at the BOK Center. A rezoning application must be approved for the plan to move forward. A public hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 12.