3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $435,000

One-of-a-kind quaint & charming Clinker-brick Midtown home. Formerly a duplex, this home was professionally renovated to a single family home, yet still maintains some of its' original integrity. Features exposed brick in kitchen & fireplace, original doors, hardware, hardwoods & tile flooring & light fixtures. New kitchen has a large island, Quartz countertops & quality cabinetry w/pantry. Brand new HVAC & privacy fence, double-gate. 400 SF basement. NEW CARPORT!