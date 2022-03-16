Gated Glenoak w/24 hour Armed Guards, Full Time On Site Manager, Designer Owned Home, Courtyard Entry, Separate Frml Dining, Lg Master Ste & Bth, Vaulted Great Rm, w/Skylight & FP & Office/Den Down, Island Ktchn w/Eating Space, Two BRs & Family/Game Rm Up, Charming Bricked Back Patio w/2 Ceiling Fans, Alarm calls Guard House, Lots of High Ceilings & Open Spaces, Rare 3 Car Grg, Located Near Cul de Sac w/Easy Walking Access to Pond w/Swan. Breakdown of Glenoak HOA in MLS Documents. Seller is active agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $433,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the new show from Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”) was announced, it wasn't clear whether "Tulsa King" would actually be shot here, but Tulsans will get their shot to appear in the Paramount+ series.
Oklahoma's longest-tenured, most valuable coach got a hard lesson in college football upheaval last Nov. 28, only to come through in an old, familiar place
OU's Lloyd Noble Center in Norman will host all 6A and 5A state semifinal and title games Friday and Saturday. State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena in Oklahoma City will host all 4A, 3A and 2A quartefinal and title games.
Watch Now: State Board of Education intervenes in new academic standards-setting for health, physical education
“Frankly, when people ask why teachers are demoralized it is because of disrespect, and this is an example of that. This leaves us with a giant mess,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. #oklaed
DOCUMENT: Read the proposed permanent rules
Guerin Emig: Brent Venables going 0 to 100 as OU head coach, without missing many details along the way
Former Sooners at Pro Day rave about Venables' "infectious" energy and discuss the details in his master plan.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
Legislation advancing in Legislature would strip school lunch programs from State Ed Department and move to Ag
"The House author told us that some in the Legislature feel too much focus was put on making sure kids were fed during the pandemic and not on educating kids," said Carolyn Thompson, chief of government affairs at the State Department of Education. #oklaed
LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.
Only 62% of those who were eligible were admitted in fall 2021. OU College of Nursing expects to add about 21 full-time faculty and staff posts to allow for 2022's increased enrollment.
Officials say Northern Data AG's $270 million investment will create 150 jobs with salaries from $80,000 to $140,000 and will "enable true cloud computing services."