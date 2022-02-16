3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $425,000

MUST SEE! UNIQUE one of a kind! DUPLEX ONE STORY. Great Location. Both sides of the duplex offer exceptional floor plans with fully fenced backyard with a lovely view, huge closets throughout, covered porches, oversized two- car garages, patios, privacy. One side has recreational/den bonus room. Covered porches. Floor plans are extraordinary! Large rooms, beautiful. Great investment property or primary residences or a blend of patio home and investment property. JENKS SCHOOLS! Owner is licensed Realtor.