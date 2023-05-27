You will love this beautiful Home in the desireable Cypress Creek Community! The house has a newer contemporary feel with wonderful upgrades through out! One of the biggest wow factors is the incredible screened in porch. Seller spent over 30K and then Sellers added a custom hot tubi n 2021. You will lounge in style with all the open space ~ truly ideal for entertaining! The house has all three bedrooms and an office downstairs with a spacious bonus room and bathroom upstairs. The expansive living room has a floor to ceiling stone frplc, wood beams, wood flrs, soaring ceilings & opens into the gorgeous kitchen with SS Applc, beautiful lighting, an abundance of cabinetry & granite counter space, pantry and large island. The house is situated in a wonderful neighborhood with pool, parks & splash pad. Great location in between Hwy 51 & the Turnpike within a short distance to shopping, dining & more. This house has it ALL!