3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $42,770

Great Investment Opportunity! Cute 1930 bungalow fixer upper. 3 bed 1 bath, new furnace, new windows, roof 7 yrs old, hardwood floors and inside Utility room. Conveniently located near Katy running trail, park, restaurants and shopping. Being sold strictly "As Is".

