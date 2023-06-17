You will love this beautiful Home in the highly desirable CYPRESS CREEK Community! The house has a newer contemporary feel with wonderful upgrades throughout! One of the biggest wow factors is the incredible screened in porch. Seller spent over $30k and then added a hot tub in 2021. You will lounge in style with all the open space ~ truly ideal for entertaining! The house has all three bedrooms and an office downstairs with a spacious bonus room and bathroom upstairs. The expansive living room has a floor to ceiling stone fireplace, wood beams, wood floors, soaring ceilings, and opens into the gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful lighting, an abundance of cabinetry, granite countertops, pantry, and large island. The house is situated in a wonderful neighborhood with a pool, ponds, parks, and a splash pad. Great location between Highway 51 & the Creek Turnpike just a short distance from shopping, dining, and more. This house has it ALL!