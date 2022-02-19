3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $410,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Better than New- this Executive Homes built in a sold-out new construction neighborhood-Winchester Park is for sale!3 bd 2 1/2 bth with tons of high-end finishes,fully fenced corner lot away from the hustle of Hwy 75!Beautiful natural stone throughout,9'+ ceiling.Kitchen cabinet to ceiling,kitchen island,elegant car-siding ceiling in breakfast nook,stylish oak wood flooring,bay windows overlooking A-framed covered patio,jetted tub, wifi-enabled built-in oven, almost new fridge,washer&dryer stay!Don't wait

