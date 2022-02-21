 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $400,000

Swan Lake Bungalow perfect in every way. Restored original fixtures, ornate quirky details throughout, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 car, large deck off the kitchen and master bedroom. A cozy little Bungalow cottage thats in walking distance to Swan Lake, Cherry Street and Utica Square.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert