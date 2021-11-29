 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $395,000

Delightful Tudor style home in Florence Park area of Tulsa! Updated int. paint fall 2021, updated upstairs HVAC, new sod & new wall oven! Orig hardwood flrs w/ 2 lvg areas, fml dining & eat-in kitchen nook. Master bedroom down w/ private office area, multiple closets & hall full bthrm Two bdrm, full bthrm & small living area up. 2 car det garage w/ drywall & electric. Great side covered patio & back patio w/ fenced yard. Bathrooms updated but captured character/era of home! Laundry in utility basement.

