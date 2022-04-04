 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $380,000

Prairie School/Bungalow style home built in 1920. Mature tree lined street. 1 BR/1 Bath Carriage house in back needs some restoration. Sq ft includes both houses, House-1944/Carriage-414. Partial basement. Tenant vacating on or before May 31st. 24-hour notice to view. Close to Gathering Place, DT, and River Parks. Carlton Place is listed within the Historic district, is on the National Registry of Historic Places, but is not within the overlay to require a preservation permit. Property sold "as is".

