 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $375,000

Well cared home with over 3,000 SF of livable space – 1,000 SF basement, easily converted back to walkout. 180 SF remodeled utility room on main floor not included in SF. 3 bed, 2.5 bath w/ on-suite master. Remodeled bonus room in basement would make ideal hobby room. Corner lot w/ storage shed/workshop & covered back patio. Home is being sold as is -backup generator not included in inspections. Move in ready or build your dream home on this large lot.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News