 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $369,900

Calling all GREEN THUMBS to your dream home! Beautiful full brick NEWLY RENOVATED mid town home, walking distance to La Fortune Park. New since 2020: kitchen Appliances, Solid oak floors, Granite, Hot Water Tank, Electrical Panel, Diamond Cut Driveway, Windows, Paint, Trim, Sheetrock, Temperature Controlled Green House, Raised Garden Beds, and Shed! Also enjoy an in-ground 9 ft deep gunite pool. To0 many updates to list. This is a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News