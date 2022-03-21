3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $365,000

THIS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME IN THE HEIGHTS IS BUILT BY BG HOMES AND OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND A TWO CAR GARAGE WITH EPOXY PAINT. THE HOME FEATURES, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, ACCENT WALLS, GORGEOUS FLOORS, MATTE FINISHES, UPSCALE LIGHTING, CUSTOM CABINETRY, VAULTED CEILINGS, PRIVACY FENCE, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, IRRIGATION SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE. MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS, & ENTERTAINMENT. THE HOME IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND ALL SELECTIONS HAVE BEEN MADE.