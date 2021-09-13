 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

Gorgeous spacious HOME in exclusive, private, gated SUMMIT PLACE Community! Soaring ceilings w rustic wd beams, wet bar, builtins, wine fridge, top-of-the-line Napoleon frplc & custom, smart blinds. Kit w/quartz cntertps. Cooktop w/downdrft. Lg Mstr dn, 2 walkin w space 4 office; ba w WOW factor 2 sinks, vanity, sep shwr, and heated flr. So much storage! Up 2 Beds w/balc, walk-in & pullman bath. Seller spent over 75k in upgrades! Balc on N side w/VIEW. Gr8 loc, nghbrhd & Comm pool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News