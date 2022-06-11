 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

Rare new construction with +$80k of upgrades 1 block from Whittier Square! Walk to Farmer's Market, Circle Cinema, work remote @ KW Library, Bar 473, She Brews Coffee, or backyard hammock! Dream kitchen; pull-out drawers, gas range, extra can lights, under-cabinet lighting! Cut laundry time in half (dual washers & dryers & ALL appliances incl), enjoy 800+ sqft insulated, oversized 3-car garage (220v outlet for EV). Huge primary bed & walk-in full of natural light. Must see; too many options to list!

