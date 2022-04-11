 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $355,000

Historic Owen Park with lots of original charm throughout. Unpainted trim, original hardwood floors, exposed brick but Lots of updates in all the right spots. Newer roof, HVAC, elec., pluming, hot-water tank. Recently added primary suite and 1/2 bath. Beautiful downtown views from back porch and potential for garage apartment or workshop. Good sized lot for room to play and storage space in partial basement. Great street and wonderful neighbors! No showings until SATURDAY April 9th.

