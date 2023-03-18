Welcome to Tulsa's new concept of living in Jenks Schools! This brand new home is for someone looking to enjoy all the benefits of a suburban lifestyle with life's modern luxuries. This artfully constructed 2-story interior home boasts an open floor plan living with wood flooring, a chic kitchen w/stainless appliances, and a cozy dining area to accommodate gatherings. The en suite master hosts large bathroom w/double vanities and a walk in closet. Community amenities include spacious clubhouse with gym and lounging area and large in ground pool with sun deck. Located in a growing area close to Tulsa Hills and easy commute to downtown Tulsa. Photos may represent a model and not the actual unit available.
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This sprawling estate was custom built for a prominent Muskogee couple in 1966. It remains true to the era and has five bedrooms, an outdoor p…
A three-for-one deal will kick off the season this Thursday.
The Garth Brooks show will take place at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.
A Tulsa nostalgia-themed class will teach attendees how to make special cocktails while also informing them about the history of iconic Tulsa …
Owen Eckhardt will audition for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in an upcoming episode.