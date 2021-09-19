 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $349,900

Walk to Riverside/River Park Trails from this complete remodel top to bottom -also near Brookside & The Gathering Place. This 3 bed and 2 bath single story has it all! New roof, new windows, new wood floors, new plumbing, new electric, new HVAC, new sod and new private fence. Kitchen has new custom cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Spacious new master w/luxurious private bath/ soaker tub & his and her sinks and large his and her walk-in closets.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News