 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $348,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $348,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $348,000

Original Charm meets Classy Remodel! Kitchen w/newer cabinets, quartzite counters, newer appliances. Main bath: new cabinets, sep, shower, soaker tub, dual vanities, marble flooring; utility room converted to 2nd bath w/shower & stackable washer/dryer, heated floor. 3rd bedroom could be a great study. Tankless hot water, updated electrical wiring & plumbing upgraded, upgraded crawl space. Gorgeous hardwoods! Plantation shutters!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News