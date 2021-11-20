3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $337,590

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME IN THE HEIGHTS, OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND 2 CAR GARAGE W/EPOXY PAINT. HOME FEATURES, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, ACCENT WALLS, GORGEOUS FLOORS, MATTE FINISHES, UPSCALE LIGHTING, CUSTOM CABINETRY, BAULTED CEILINGS PRIVACY FENCE, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, IRRIGATION SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE. MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS & ENTERTAINMENT. HOME IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND ALL SELECTIONS HAVE BEEN MADE.