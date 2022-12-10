3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $334,900

MOVE-IN READY! Split floor plan with 3 beds, 2 full baths and 3 car garage. This home backs to the Tulsa Country Club golf course and features an open concept living area, tall ceilings and lots of windows for plenty of natural light. This home is in an ideal location right outside of Downtown Tulsa and within minutes of many great local attractions... 1 mile from the BOK Center, 1 mile from ONEOK ball field, 1 mile from the Tulsa Arts District, and 3 miles from The Gathering Place.