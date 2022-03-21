 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $332,500

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $332,500

Fully renovated Brookside ranch in the perfect location on Brookside, easy I-44 access, minutes from the Gathering Place, Tulsa Riverwalk and trails. Original hardwoods refinished, new modern interior fixtures and finishes. Remodeled exterior and front porch. Inside laundry. Spacious one-car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert