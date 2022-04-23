 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $325,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $325,900

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and 2 car garage is scheduled to be completed by early April. The home offers an over-sized island, custom cabinetry and modern finishes with an open floor concept perfect for gatherings. The soaring ceilings in living area create a perfect space for cozy evenings by your floor to ceiling fireplace. This split floor plan is perfect for a growing family. Located close to shopping, BOK, OSU Tulsa, downtown, and highways.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert