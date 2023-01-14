 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $325,000

Rare & Beautiful New Construction Duplex! Each Side 3 bed, 2.5 bath 2 car garage, 1742 sq ft. Kitchen, Living and Half Bath Downstairs. 3 Bed 2 Bath up on Each Side. Main Suite Offers Walk in Closet and Private Bathroom. Quartz in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Stainless Kitchen Appliances, Recessed Lighting & Ceiling Fans, and Luxury Vinyl Throughout. New Washer & Dryer Included. On-Demand Water Heater. Duplex Does Not share a wall; both are built separately with 2 hour barrier. Great location, minutes from TU Campus and short drive to Downtown Tulsa. Perfect investment property! Live in One Side and Lease out the other side! 304/310 Louisville Ave. Property Also sold as 1 unit for $650,000

