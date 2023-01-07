 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $325,000

Beautiful custom build by Moll Properties-- This 3 bed, 2 bath beauty has a ton of designer custom touches that will catch your eye, starting with the high vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, custom kitchen island as well as the cabinets, gorgeous light fixtures all throughout the home that flow with the overall esthetic of the house and gives it, its own desirable look. Carpet in bedrooms, spacious front and back porch, garage that is heated and cooled. Move in ready by February 2023.

